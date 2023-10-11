Dubai: Digital Dubai has announced the launch of the Dubai. AI platform in partnership with the Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), which allows users to easily and seamlessly access services and information about the city of Dubai across various sectors.

The platform was launched on day one of the Dubai Assembly for Generative AI, organised by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) over the course of two days at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071 at Emirates Towers in Dubai, under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation.

Dubai. AI has been developed in partnership with government entities in the emirate, which allows for populating it with accurate information and services from reliable sources, making them available to all users.

The platform aims to provide a comprehensive and interactive source of information, continuously populated with data from official sources that covers all sectors of the city. It acts as a personal digital assistant for users, designed using generative AI to answer their queries in real-time, with a personalised touch, making users feel that the answers are tailored specifically for them in an interactive dialogue context.

Matar Al Hemeiri, CEO of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said: “Embracing and leveraging emerging technologies to facilitate people’s lives, ensure their happiness, and offer them seamless and outstanding services and experiences, is now at the heart of Dubai’s strategy to drive sustainable development and shape the future, in line with our wise leadership’s directives to enhance the quality of digital life in the emirate and make the most of advanced technologies, including generative artificial intelligence.”

“The Dubai. AI platform is a first-of-its-kind initiative that embodies Dubai’s proactiveness and tireless efforts to provide seamless experiences for customers that can be completed from anywhere and at any time,” Al Mansoori explained. “By launching this platform, Digital Dubai strengthens its comprehensive vision for the city, as it does with every innovation it launches in collaboration with its strategic partners. This serves to enhance quality of life from a digital standpoint, as it relates to living, work, tourism, and other vital sectors of their daily lives.”

Meanwhile, Saeed Al Falasi, Director of Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, noted: “Launching the Dubai. AI platform supports the emirate’s efforts to employ artificial intelligence applications in developing the sectors and services that matter most to members of the community, in a bid to meet their current and future needs. This is in line with the wise leadership’s vision to strengthen effective government partnerships and collaborate to launch initiatives and innovative solutions that employ the latest futuristic technologies.”

“The new platform, which was launched as a collaboration between Digital Dubai and the Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence, presents a model of effective cooperation to implement futuristic ideas that create a positive impact across in ever sector,” Al Falasi added. “This, in turn, resonates with Dubai’s ambition to be a world-leading city in employing AI applications.”

Dr Moza Suwaidan, Executive Director of the Digital Applications & Platforms Sector at the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said: “True to our mission to digitalise every aspect of life in the Emirate of Dubai, Digital Dubai is constantly exploring emerging technologies and leveraging the potential they offer to create tailored and advanced services for the emirate’s citizens, residents, and visitors. Artificial intelligence — and generative AI, in particular — is a game-changing breakthrough that is transforming entire sectors every day. The Dubai. AI platform harnesses the great potential this technology has to offer and places it at users’ fingertips to ensure smooth, personalised access to services and information, ultimately ensuring customers’ happiness.”

The Dubai. AI platform is open to users of all categories, including citizens, residents, visitors, and business owners, allowing them to inquire about all matters related to health; education including schools, institutes, and universities; tourist destinations, restaurants, and transportation; in addition to sports, weather, the environment, tourism, aviation, business, real estate, and many more details about the city that users may need.

The platform is currently available on the official website of the city of Dubai (dubai.ae) and the DubaiNow app. Digital Dubai is working to add sources of information and services, as well as to provide the platform through all government websites and applications in the Emirate of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence in June at AREA 2071 at Emirates Towers in Dubai, in an effort to support Dubai Government entities to practically and effectively leverage future technology and prepare for future developments across various vital sectors.