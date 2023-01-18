Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has approved the results of 2022 customer and employee happiness index, with a rating of 86 per cent and 88 per cent respectively.

The annual happiness index scores of Dubai government entities were revealed by the Dubai Crown Prince on Wednesday.

While announcing the results on Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan said the average rating for Dubai government's customer happiness index reached 86 per cent, while it is 88 per cent for employee happiness.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment heads the customer happiness index with a rating of 97.4 per cent, followed by Dubai Chambers with 97 per cent and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (Ambulance) with 94.4 per cent.

The employee happiness index is also headed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing with 95 per cent, followed by Dubai Police with 94.6 per cent in the second spot, and the Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs 94.2 per cent.in third place.

‘We work according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make people happy and harness the potential of Dubai government in providing the finest services,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

He congratulates the government entities that earned top scores.

“I am proud that the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment which won the first place in the two indicators of customer and employee happiness, and I congratulate its leadership and work team for the great achievement.”

Sheikh Hamdan addressed Dubai government entities as saying as “My message to all government entities is what have been achieved so far is just the beginning and our goal is always being at the top. Our ambitions have no limits, and we will accept nothing but the global leadership.”