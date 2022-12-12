Dubai’s GDP grew 4.6 per cent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2022 to reach Dh307.5 billion, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said on Monday.
“This exceptional performance is the result of the collective efforts of various entities to make Dubai a global leader across all sectors,” the Crown Prince tweeted.
Dubai’s economy recorded a 6.2 per cent growth in 2021.
According to the UAE Central Bank, UAE’s real GDP is expected to grow by 5.4 per cent in 2022 and 4.2 per cent in 2023, and non-oil GDP is likely to increase by 4.3 per cent and 3.9 per cent in 2022 and 2023, respectively.