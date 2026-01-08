Agarwal renews pledge to give over 75% of earnings to society, citing son’s vision
Dubai: Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal on Wednesday announced the death of his son, Agnivesh Agarwal, who passed away at the age of 49 following a sudden cardiac arrest in the United States.
Describing it as the “darkest day” of his life, Agarwal said his son had been recovering well after a skiing accident and was believed to be out of danger before the unexpected medical setback. In an emotional post on social media platform X, Agarwal said Agnivesh was undergoing treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York when the cardiac arrest claimed his life.
“We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans,” Agarwal wrote, adding that no words could describe the pain of a parent losing a child. “A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us.”
Recalling his son’s life, Agarwal said Agnivesh was born in Patna on June 3, 1976, and grew into a respected business leader and compassionate individual. He studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, later founded Fujairah Gold, and went on to serve as Chairman of Hindustan Zinc, one of Vedanta Group’s flagship companies.
“Agnivesh was many things — a sportsman, a musician, a leader — yet beyond all achievements, he remained simple, warm and deeply human,” Agarwal said, calling him his son, friend, and pride.
Expressing grief alongside his wife Kiran, Agarwal said the family found solace in the belief that thousands of young people working across Vedanta were also like their children.
He reiterated his son’s belief in building a self-reliant India and renewed a personal pledge to give back more than 75 per cent of his earnings to society, saying Agnivesh’s legacy would live on through the lives he touched.
With inputs from ANI
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox