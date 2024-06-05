Dubai: Some UAE residents woke up to a foggy morning on Wednesday. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and red alerts due to fog. Dense fog is expected in some internal areas in Abu Dhabi and parts of Dubai till 8.30am.

The weather bureau has reported fog over Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, and Dubai South, Jebel Ali, Al Minhad in Dubai. Dense fog was also reported over Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road, Kizad, Seih Shuaib, in Abu Dhabi and Tarif, Madinat Zayed Al Dhafra region in the early morning. Drivers are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads due to fog.

According to the NCM, the weather will be sunny in general to partly cloudy at times and clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon. It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 42 and 47°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 38 to 43°C in the coastal areas and islands and 32 to 38°C over the mountains.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times in the Northwest to Southwest direction at the speed 10 to 20 reaching 30km/hr.