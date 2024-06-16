Dubai: The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has shared a rain alert indicating a possibility of rain in the eastern coastal parts of the UAE.

This can include Fujairah and Al Ain, with a chance of extending to parts of Ras Al Khaimah.

According to the most recent NCM forecast, low clouds will appear on the Eastern coast areas by Monday afternoon, potentially resulting in rainfall over certain Eastern and Southern areas of the country.

The weather will be "hot in general, dusty and partly cloudy at times in some areas during daytime. At night, the temperatures will be hot to moderate, until early morning".

The highest temperature recorded over the country today is 49.4°C in Sweihan(Al Ain) at 2.45 pm.

Relative humidity will increase at night and during early morning hours over select coastal areas. Additionally, the forecast mentions that light to moderate winds are expected at times during the daytime over certain areas.