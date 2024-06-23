Dubai: Rain hit the mountainous parts of Khorfakkan on Sunday evening, extending to Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah. Rain was also reported in Mleiha, an internal part of Sharjah.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), these areas saw heavy to moderate rainfall.

The formation of rainy clouds in the eastern parts of the UAE caused the rains. NCM has also issued yellow and orange alerts for convective clouds around Fujairah to Al Ain.

Today, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in wadis (valleys) in Ras Al Khaimah, as well as in the internal parts of Sharjah. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain along with hail hit some parts of Al Shiklah (Al Ain).

At 3:37 pm, moderate to heavy rain was reported over Kadrah and Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah and Al Dhaid in Sharjah.

Instagram page @storm_ae, which shares weather updates across the UAE, shared videos of hail and rain.

Abu Dhabi Police has also warned motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Other parts of the country saw sunny skies and temperature highs around 45°C and 49°C on Sunday evening.

The NCM warned motorists to beware as wind and dust are causing low visibility on roads across the UAE.

Weather forecast for Monday:

The weather on Monday is expected to be cloudy at times. Humidity will increase by night and early on Monday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.