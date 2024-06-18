Dubai: Residents in the UAE are currently experiencing hot weather, with the mercury hitting nearly 50°C today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are mostly sunny, with partly cloudy conditions at times in some eastern areas today.

As per the latest weather update , the highest temperature recorded over the country today was recorded at 49.5°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2.45pm.

Other parts of the country also saw high temperatures between 47°C and 48°C on Tuesday evening.

Strong winds at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times caused dusty weather in some areas, especially where cloud developed.

Motorists should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

The maximum humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Weather forecast for Wednesday

The weather on Wednesday is expected to be clear and warm in general. Humidity will increase by night and early on Wednesday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.