Dubai: The maximum temperature recorded by the Met Office on June 21 was 49.9°C, the highest so far this year. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) recorded the high in Mezaira, Abu Dhabi on Friday, at 3.15pm.

The temperature recording comes just one day after the summer solstice, which marks the official start of summer.

This year, summer solstice fell on June 20, its earliest date since 1796.

The UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced the official start of summer on June 20, marking the end of spring and the beginning of several months of hot and humid weather in the UAE.

Residents across the country can expect to see average highs climb above 44°C in most coastal and internal areas.

Internal parts of the country, including some areas in Al Ain, usually tend to record the highest temperatures in the country. Over the past two weeks, the highest temperature recorded in the country has been around 48 to 49°C.

The increased level of humidity at night can result in foggy mornings on some days.

According to the NCM, temperature highs from Saturday to Wednesday will be between 42 to 49°C, in most areas, except Fujairah, where it will be from 35 to 39°C.

Sunday and Monday will be the hottest, while a slight decrease by 2 or 3°C is expected on Tuesday.