While some newborns arrived on Eid as planned by their parents through elective surgeries, some babies made the surprise arrival via natural birth and emergency caesarean surgeries.

At stroke of 12

At least two hospitals reported the deliveries of one baby each at the stroke of midnight.

Indian parents Shalaka Alias Sharmila and Sagar Gulab Mirpagar welcomed a baby boy through an emergency Caesarean surgery at Aster Hospital, Al Mankhool in Dubai.

The parents were elated about the arrival of their second child exactly when the clock struck 12 on Eid Al Adha.

“We are grateful to God, as he has blessed us with a baby boy. We are so happy for the new member in our family, this completes our family,” the parents said in a statement.

They thanked their friends and family for supporting them throughout the journey and the doctors who delivered the baby safely.

“Last but not the least, we would really like to thank the UAE. This is our second baby here. The UAE has always given our family a lot. We really would like to thank the leaders of the UAE for making our life happy and safe here. The icing on the top is that the UAE has given us our baby exactly at the stroke of midnight of Eid Al Adha 2024. [We are] so blessed to be part of this wonderful country,” they added.

Midnight baby

Exactly at the same time, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, welcomed the first baby born on the auspicious occasion.

Baby Humam entered the world at 12am, weighing 4.150 kg, the hospital said.

Jordanian couple Ali Abdulrahim Al Ibrahim and Hebah Fayez Said Al Zoubi, planned the arrival of their fifth child for Eid.

“This Eid is truly special for us as we welcome our son into our lives. His arrival has filled our hearts with so much joy. Our family is blessed to share this moment on such an important day. Our hearts are full of happiness, and this Eid will always be remembered,” the overjoyed parents said in a statement.

Within one hour

Within the first hour of the Eid day, RAK Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah reported the delivery of a baby boy. Indian mum Mumtaz Erayath Vadake Purayil and welcomed her third child at 12.48 am. “Very happy to have received our bundle of joy on this auspicious occasion,” they stated.

Meanwhile, Aster Hospital, Al Qusais reported the arrival of a baby girl at 1.27am. Indian couple Akthar Hussaini Saleem and Seerin Sitara welcomed their newborn after an emergency Caesarean surgery.

“We feel so blessed that our baby girl came on such a blessed day. We are so thankful to Allah for his beautiful gift,” the parents stated.

NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi reported the births of two babies, both born to Filipino parents. A baby girl was born to Maricris Avan Yap and Christian Jerico E Yap at 1.30am.

The parents named their first child Cielo Mari Avan Yap. At 3.54am, Camille DR Guzman Roque and Keneth Delos Reyes Bernales welcomed their second child. The baby delivered naturally was named Kane Calle Roque Bernales.

Late arrival

Meanwhile, Thumbay University Hospital, Ajman also welcomed two newborns, both girls. Egyptian couple Ahmed Christy welcomed their baby at 2.45am while Pakistani couple Sylvester Rock and Tabeeta Sylvester welcomed their newborn at 3.20 am.

“Our hearts are doubly filled with joy and gratitude on this Eid Al Adha. Welcoming our baby girl into the world on this blessed night has made this Eid truly special for us,” said Ahmed.

Sylvester Rock said his daughter made a late arrival to make it on the special day: “We had been eagerly awaiting her arrival, and we are overjoyed that she chose such an auspicious occasion to grace our lives. This Eid Al Adha will forever hold a special place in our hearts as we welcome our second child into the world-especially since she was due last week.”

Another Filipino couple, Aprilyn and Von Angelo, welcomed their first child, a baby boy at 4.19 am at NMC Royal Women’s Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Meanwhile, Prime Hospital in Dubai reported the birth of a baby boy to Indian parents Neha Raju and Nivin Subramanian at 4:39 am.

