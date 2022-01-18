Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Tuesday approved the results of the 2021 Dubai Customer and Employee Happiness Index.
The results of the annual index, which is designed to evaluate the quality of services, have been approved in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The average Dubai Government Customer Happiness bar touched 86.3 per cent and the average Government Employee Happiness reached 88 per cent.
Who is happiest?
Sheikh Hamdan revealed the top three entities in customer happiness are Dubai Chamber, which reached 91.9 per cent, Dubai Customs 91.8 per cent and Dubai Police touched 91.3 percent.
The three top entities in employee happiness include Dubai Police, which achieved 96.6 per cent, followed by Dubai Public Prosecution with 94.7 per cent, while the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship-General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners’ Affairs-Dubai, came third with 94.1 per cent.