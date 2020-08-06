Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE reported 239 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with one death and 354 recoveries. It also urged residents to not allow themselves to get lax in following preventive measures as an increase in infection rates has been noticed.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the updated numbers on Thursday.

The press briefing started with a word by the UAE Health Minister, Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Oweis, who said: "I wanted to be with you today as we have seen an increase of 30 per cent of infection between locals because of family gatherings."

He added: "We respect our traditions and customs, but you are our sons and families, the people of UAE please remember that our success is when you secure your self and our elderly."

The challenge, he said, is on, but he urged people to follow regulations. "The last positive indicators do not mean that the challenge is over, and by our experience with this disease and our knowledge of the experiences of other countries, complacency in following procedures, even if by a small percentage, would have significant consequences that might be difficult to contain."

He added: "We must not allow our social ties that are our strength and our cohesion to become a threat to our lives and those of our loved ones."