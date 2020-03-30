Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Several mobile COVID-19 test centres will soon be set up across the country to speed up the coronavirus testing and results.

The drive-through test centres will be established by the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi in line with the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The test centres will be similar to the first test centre, which was inaugurated on Saturday by Sheikh Mohamed.

Over the next 10 days, test centres equipped with the latest medical technology, will open in Dubai and Sharjah to also serve Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, to provide rapid-response tests for citizens and residents across the UAE using

The move reflects the leadership’s commitment to providing all citizens and residents with all the facilities needed to combat the COVID-19 virus. It comes within the UAE’s relentless efforts and precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus to safeguard the wellness and safety of community members.