Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday announced 1 death from COVID-19, and 102 new cases.

This brings the total number of diagnosed cases to 570.

The health ministry spokesperson revealed the new numbers in Abu Dhabi.

The 102 new cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) were identified by tracing contacts of previously announced infections, and failed to adhere to preventive measures and physical distance, in addition to cases related to travel abroad.

Nationalities

The new cases refer to different nationalities, including one from New Zealand, Slovakia, Morocco, Greece, China, France, Germany, Algeria, Iraq, Colombia, Venezuela, Poland; and two people each from Brazil, Sweden, Australia, Ethiopia, Canada, Lebanon, Sudan, Saudi Arabia and Portugal, three cases each from Italy and Ireland, six people from Egypt, seven people from the Emirates and the Philippines, sixteen people from Britain and thirty people from India, as all cases are stable and are subject to the necessary health care.

The Ministry of Health also announced a death due to the novel coronavirus "COVID-19", a 47-year-old Arab woman who was suffering from several chronic diseases, which led to complications and eventual death.

The ministry spokesperson expressed her regret and sincere condolences to the deceased's family, and her wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

3 more recoveries

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection also announced the recovery of 3 new cases of people infected with COVID-19 and a complete recovery from symptoms after receiving the necessary healthcare since entering hospital.