Dubai: As the deadly coronavirus continues to spread around the world, the number of healthcare and virus-related job postings have surged in the UAE.

On Thursday, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) posted an advertisement on LinkedIn saying they are looking to hire temporary nurses and internal medicine and infectious diseases specialists.

The applicants are required to have a professional licence from the UAE. The job contract will be for six months and could be extended. Aspiring job seekers are advised to apply directly through the DHA website.

Similarly, the American Hospital in Dubai is recruiting DHA licensed health care assistants and nurses for ICU, emergency and surgical units for immediate joining. Interviews for these positions will be held at the facility’s outpatient building auditorium on Monday and Tuesday between 10am and 4pm.

American Hospital dedicates five buildings, 1,200 beds

On Friday, the hospital announced converting a building consisting of 390 beds into a field hospital within 24 hours.

“It was provided with latest medical equipment such as laboratories, radiology rooms, resuscitation supplies and ambulance services,” the American Hospital in Dubai said in a tweet. According to Dubai Media Office, Mohammad Obaid Al Mulla Enterprises has dedicated five buildings with 1,200 beds and healthcare facilities for coronvavirus patients, to help the government

Manzil Healthcare Services has also put up job listings seeking nursing staff as have several other UAE based healthcare providers .

Daniel Zhao, a senior economist at job portal Glassdoor was recently quoted in a news report saying job seekers in health care, government and nonprofit sectors should continue to keep an eye out for new opportunities because “many companies are still looking for talented workers to fill open positions.”

In the US for instance, the number of job postings in government, biotech and pharmaceuticals, health care and the nonprofit industry have tripled between Feburary. 29 and March 7, as a direct response to the virus outbreak

According to Glassdoor data, the top five roles with the most coronavirus-related openings include registered nurses, communications associates, social workers, project managers and technicians. These roles offer direct health-care support to employers, as well as public health communication support and data support.

However, recruitment consultant in the UAE said people should due due diligence before applying for such positions.

An earlier Gulf News report revealed how conmen peddle bogus hospital jobs to dupe jobs seekers.