RTA continues its suspension of service for public transport until April 5 Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: As part of the National Disinfection Programme jointly undertaken by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior to sterilise all public transport means and facilities until April 5, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the extension of the suspension of public transit services in Dubai during the extended period of the Programme.

The extended National Disinfection Programme runs from 08.00 pm to 06.00 am daily from Sunday 29th March to Sunday 5th April. During these hours over this period, all public transport means in Dubai will cease services, and will operate on regular schedules outside those hours i.e. from 07:00 am to 07:00 pm. Full operational timetables will be restored by the end of the National Disinfection Programme.

RTA also announced ceasing all marine transport services including Abras, Ferry and Water Taxi, until 30 th April 2020 as part of the precusionary measures taken.

During the hours of the National Disinfection Programme, all public transport journeys will start at 07.00 am and end as follows: The last journey on the Red Line of Dubai Metro will depart at 06:02 pm from Rashidiya Station to UAE Exchange Station, and at 06:02 from UAE Exchange Station to Rashidiya Station. On the Green Line, the last train will depart from Creek Station to Etisalat Station at 06:13pm, and and the last train departs from Etisalat Station to Creek Station at 06:17pm. The last intercity bus service will start at 04:00 pm to Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, and 05:00 pm to Ajman and Sharjah.

During the National Disinfection hours, taxi services will be available via Careem and Uber apps and public buses will operate on 13 routes namely: 8, 10, 12, A13, 17, 24, C01, C07, F18, F21, F34, F43 and X23 at a frequency of 30 minutes. These routes serve 19 public and private hospitals namely: Rashid Hospital in Oud Metha, Iranian Hospital in Al Wasl, Zulekha Hospital in Al Qusais, Dubai Hospital on Al Khaleej Road Deira, Baraha Hospital in Al Baraha Deira, Latifa Hospital in Al Jadaf NMC Hospital in Al Qusais, American Hospital in Oud Metha, Saudi German Hospital in Al Barsha, and several hospitals in Healthcare City including Emirates Speciality Hospital, Dubai Dental Hospital, BR Medical Suites, Sapphire Day Surgery Centre, American Heart Center, Dr Riadh Hospital, Emirates Integra Medical & Surgery Centre, Medclinic City Hospital, and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital. During the National Disinfection Programme, the service will be provided to those working in vital sectors specified in the decisions of Health and Interior ministries as well as emergency medical conditions.