Sheikh Hamdan leads the virtual meeting. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired a video conference meeting of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to keep updated about the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Hamdan praised all measures and medical efforts taken to ensure the safety of the public in facing the coronavirus and containing its spread.

During the remote meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on COVID-19 updates and the results of the ease of movement restrictions.

“We thank Dubai for its commitment and ask all to stay safe and keep following the precautionary measures,” he said.

Sheikh Hamdan also commended medical and scientific efforts by the UAE in its efforts to ensure the safety of society and boost efforts to counter the spread of coronavirus.

“We are proud of the scientific leaps our country has made in our mission to combat COVID-19. Congratulations to our leadership and nation for the successful initial clinical trials to treat COVID-19 through stem cell therapy. May our research teams continue to unlock more success,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

The meeting discussed the comprehensive Dh 1.5 billion stimulus package and measures being implemented to help ease the pressures on businesses arising from the repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis.

Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the implementation of stimulus packages of various Dubai entities and free zones including Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, Dubai Free Zones Council, Dubai South, the local banking sector and others to help businesses including SMEs maintain business continuity and operational sustainability. He also discussed some of the other initiatives announced by entities to mitigate the difficulties faced by the private sector.

He directed the committee to continue organising media campaigns to raise community awareness about critical preventive measures in place to tackle the spread of the virus.

Sheikh Hamdan praised UAE citizens and residents for the cooperation and compliance they have demonstrated in support of precautionary measures, even after the easing of restrictions.