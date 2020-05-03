Illustrative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: Many stories have emerged that highlighted the UAE's efforts to help those who have suffered since the start of the novel coronavirus crisis. In yet another story, a US national was assisted by UAE authorities to return to visit her father.

After a US citizen published her story in foreign newspapers, the UAE responded by helping her return to the UAE, where she was reunited with her father, enabling her to care for him after he was infected with the coronavirus.

The US citizen thanked the UAE for helping her return to the country, stating, "I am fortunate for the speedy response and sympathy of officials in the UAE."

She said that she was surprised by a phone call that reassured her that she would receive help, adding that within 24 hours the procedures for facilitating her entry to the UAE from the US were begun, despite the suspension of flights, the closure of borders, and the tightening of entry procedures around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.