Catholic priest David de Lestapis sits outside the Sainte Jeanne d'Arc church as a parishioner sitting in her vehicle asks for absolution during sacramental confession in Limoges, France.
Catholic priests Vincent Poitau (L) and David de Lestapis stand at each end of a banner advertising 'Drive-though Confession 10:00-12:00' outside the Sainte Jeanne d'Arc church in Limoges, France.
Catholic priest Vincent Poitau stands at an entrance to the Sainte Jeanne d'Arc church following a drive through confession offered by the church between 10:00-12:00 in Limoges, France.
