Family cars excluded from the Dh1000 fine if number of people in car exceed three

Dubai: More than three people can travel in the same car if they are from the same family, Dubai police confirmed on Sunday.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director general of the Dubai Police traffic department said that vehicles that include members of one family or first-degree relatives have been excluded from the violation [of only have three or less people per car] and from the Dh1000 fine for this violation.

Al Mazroui explained that dealing with a family car will be different from other cars, in order to enhance family ties and not leave the children alone at home.

Earlier Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police confirmed to Gulf News that the decision applies everywhere in the UAE.