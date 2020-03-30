Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Dubai will have a highly sophisticated medical centre specialised in infectious diseases and epidemics to combat the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The establishment of the new medical facility, called the ‘The Disease and Epidemic Control Centre’, follows the Executive Council resolution No.18 of 2020, issued by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The new centre will be managed by a board chaired by Dr. Amir Ahmed Al Sharif, while its members include the executive directors of the Dubai Healthcare Foundation at Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Data Establishment, Health Regulatory Sector at DHA and Health Regulatory Sector at Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

The board members also include one representative from each of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Community Prevention and Health Services of Dubai Police, The State Security Service in Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dubai Ambulance Services.

Members also includes representatives from companies supplying medical equipment, hospitals, private medical centres, medical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies and pharmaceutical manufacturers

The centre will be tasked with preparing and laying out strategic plans and general frameworks for combating epidemics and submitting necessary recommendations.

Other responsibilities include the unifying of the decision-making mechanism regarding health matters related to epidemic control, including the new coronavirus. The centre will also be responsible for developing a rapid intervention plan to increase the health sector’s capacity dealing with cases affected by these epidemics.