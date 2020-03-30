SOLIDARITY: "We are honored to serve all people that live in the UAE. It gives us great pride to hear them singing the national anthem at such a challenging time. We will overcome this through solidarity," Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed posted on Twitter on Monday, March 20, 2020. Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday reassured citizens and residents about the UAE’s full capability of controlling the coronavirus situation.

During a video call, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on extensive national efforts to curb the spread of new coronavirus, COVID-19 in the country.

“I was briefed about national efforts to control COVID-19 during a video call with officials. I am reassured that the UAE is fully capable of managing this situation and sincerely thank all those involved in the fight against the virus,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.