Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: The UAE turned ExCeL London, the largest venue for exhibitions and conferences in British capital, which is wholly owned by Abu Dhabi government, into an emergency field hospital for the treatment of patients infected with coronavirus strain of COVID-19.

Named the NHS Nightingale Hospital, the new facility will have a capacity of 4,000 beds and will be able to provide a comprehensive range of medical support facilities for those infected with the COVID-19 virus.

The facility was launched in collaboration with British public health authorities. ExCel belongs to Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), owned by Abu Dhabi government.

ExCeL London is London’s largest international exhibition and convention centre and was acquired by ADNEC in 2008. The venue includes London’s only International Convention Centre, ICC London which was opened in 2010 with funding by ADNEC.