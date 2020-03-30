UAE cabinet also approved slew of measures to counter the negative impact of coronavirus

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet on Monday approved that residency visas expired on March 1 be renewed for a renewable period of three months, without additional fees.

The move is part of a series of precautionary and preventive measures to limit the negative consequences of the coronavirus outbreak on various sectors in the country.

Holders of residency visas expired on March 1, 2020 will get their visas renewed for a renewable period of three months, without additional fees. They are also exempt from any financial irregularities incurred under the current conditions.

The Cabinet decision aims to to facilitate procedures for citizens, residents and visitors, ensure their health and safety, and support the work progress and continuity of government work in various entities and sectors.

The Cabinet also agreed not to calculate administrative fines for violations of the services provided by the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality for a renewable period of three months, starting on April 1, 2020.

The Cabinet approved granting a temporary licence to digital transaction technology within the notary public’s works in order to help citizens and residents complete their judicial transactions under the current circumstances and preserve the safety of customers following with judicial authorities.

It also approved the extension of the validity of government services expiring on March 1, 2020, or within the time limit set in this decision for a renewable period of three months, starting on April 1.