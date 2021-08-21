Umm Al Quwain: As part of the fifth edition of ‘Breakfast with the Consul General’, conducted by the Consulate General of India, Dubai, Consul-General Dr Aman Puri visited Indian Association, Umm Al Quwain, on Friday to interact with the Indian workforce of Saravana Food Stuff Factory LLC. Sajad Saheer Nattika, president, Indian Association, Umm Al Quwain, Mr Zulphikar Ali, general manager, Saravana Food Stuff Factory LLC, Dr KSN Kumar of Datta Yoga Centre and officials from Bank of Baroda were also part of the event.
The first Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF Day) was also marked, as part of the India@75 celebrations — ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. ICWF, set up in 2009, is aimed at assisting Overseas Indian nationals in times of distress and emergency in the ‘most deserving cases’ on a ‘means tested basis’. ICWF has also been a critical support mechanism in emergency evacuation of Indian nationals from conflict zones, countries affected by natural disasters and other challenging situations.
Dr Puri extended his warm greetings and joined the workers for breakfast. During his interaction with the workers, he encouraged them to learn new skills and mentioned about the consulate’s ongoing upskilling initiative — an endeavour to make the workers ready with skill sets for the technology driven future. He also encouraged them to imbibe Yoga in their daily routine. He assured that the consulate is dedicated to the welfare and protection of the Indian blue-collar workers.
The Indian consul-general thanked the representatives of Indian Association, Umm Al Quwain and Saravana Food Stuff Factory for collaborating with Indian Consulate in organising the ‘Breakfast with CG’ programme and celebration of ICWF Day.
Read more
- Sheikh Mohammed announces UAE Golden Visa for pioneers in humanitarian work
- UAE makes a strong pitch for emerging technologies at UN Security Council debate
- Sharjah's Publishing City free zone launches business setup package from Dh6,500 in special deal
- UAE Public Prosecution highlights penalty for misleading judiciary
Health checkup and a yoga session by yoga wellness Instructor Dr Kumar was also arranged for the workers of Saravana FSF at Indian Association Umm Al Quwain. Officials from Bank of Baroda arranged a financial awareness session. On this occasion, cultural programmes and raffle draws were held and gifts were distributed among the workers to mark the celebration of ICWF Day.
Dr Puri also planted a sapling in the Indian Association Umm Al Quwain premises.