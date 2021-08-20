Dubai: Sharjah’s Publishing City free zone has introduced new licensing packages targeted at entrepreneurs and startup owners from Dh6,500. These one-off rates are available until September 5.
The ‘Summer Entrepreneur Package’ is meant to sit easy on newly launched businesses wanting to keep their costs down. For Dh6,500, entrepreneurs can combine any two activities – service, commercial or e-commerce – under a one-year business license. Under Package 1, a single shareholder – with the option to upgrade available - will receive a stamped license, Memorandum of Association (MoA) document, and lease agreement.
No visa, however, will be granted. "World Entrepreneurs' Day is an opportune moment to highlight SPC free zone’s efforts in expanding its outreach to aspiring entrepreneurs," said Salim Omar Salim, Director. "We are also committed to building strong partnerships with all stakeholders to ensure the sustainability and success of their projects.”
Package 2 starts at Dh9,500 and offer one visa, in addition to all the above benefits. Entrepreneurs can save up to Dh5,000.
The all-inclusive Dh17,500 package offers owners a one-year business license with a visa valid for three years. These investors are also assured Emirates ID, medical fitness tests, e-channel portal access for the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship system, and establishment card.
The SPC promotion should be seen in the light of multiple Sharjah based government agencies backing a vibrant startup culture in the emirate.