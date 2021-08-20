Abu Dhabi: In a post published on social media, Public Prosecution has highlighted the penalty for changing the condition of persons with the intention of misleading justice.
According to Article 266 of the Federal Penal Code, whosoever, with the intention of misleading the judiciary, alters the condition of persons, places or things, conceals evidence of a crime, or submits false information in that respect knowingly, shall be sentenced to detention.
Public Prosecution has published this information as part of its ongoing campaign to promote legal culture and to raise public awareness.