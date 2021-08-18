Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the health-care sector in Abu Dhabi, has instructed all health-care facilities in the emirate to provide the COVID-19 PCR test at a fixed price of Dh65. Other services are also available to meet the urgent needs of customers with the express service set at either Dh350 for results within one to two hours, or Dh250 for results within two to five hours.
This is in line with the efforts to respond to the needs of all community members of the emirate and ensure they have access to services whenever they need them. This is also aimed at supporting the exceptional round-the-clock efforts of health-care workers in protecting the health and safety of the community.
DoH explained that for those who wish to get a COVID-19 PCR test done from the comfort of their homes should contact and coordinate with the health-care facilities, noting that an additional fee will be applied for such services.
Read more
- Holistic Ayurveda clinic opens in Dubai for treatment of post-COVID symptoms in patients
- Walk-in vaccination centres for students, educators and school community open in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain
- Baby in Abu Dhabi with complex condition recovering after challenging heart surgery
- Watch: Miraculous recovery from Parkinson’s Disease by European expatriate man after successful treatment in Dubai
The department also indicated that the cost of the PCR test should be covered by the individuals themselves if they don’t have any symptoms. Otherwise, the cost will be covered by the government-funded programmes.
For more information, please contact the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi on e-mail: Healthsystemfinancing@doh.gov.ae