Dubai: In an initiative to reduce post-COVID-19 medical concerns, Dubai’s Santhigiri Holistic Health Centre has launched the UAE’s first comprehensive exclusive ‘Ayurveda Post-COVID Care Clinic’ for COVID long-haulers. The holistic health centre was launched by Dr Aman Puri, the Consul-General of India in Dubai, bringing in the legacy of India’s renowned Santhagiri Group to the UAE for the first time.

Earlier this year, Santhigiri Group, a pioneer of AYUSH medicines and remedies, under the protocol of India’s AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) Ministry, had launched a similar initiative in India, which claims it has benefited more than 12,000 post-COVID patients in the country.

Bringing the best of Ayurveda care for COVID-19 patients

Commenting on the launch of the Clinic, Abdullah Ibrahim Saeed Lootah, vice-chairman of the Lootah Group of Companies, that has brought the Santhigiri Group to UAE, said: “It’s our privilege to be able to offer the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda to patients suffering with the long-term debilitating issues related to COVID-19. Santhigiri has been successfully running these clinics in India; making a difference to the lives of thousands of patients.

Now, the people of the UAE can also take advantage of this holistic way of healing and treatment, which is well-researched and devised under the supervision of scholars from across India as well as Santhigiri’s own research wing.

Strengthening immunity

Speaking about the treatment protocol, Dr Subha Kavile Veettil, Ayurveda practitioner and medical director at the centre, said: “Ayurveda is an ancient healing science that emphasises treatment through lifestyle practises such as massage, yoga, meditation, dietary changes and natural therapies. The treatments at our post-COVID Clinic are designed keeping the Ayurveda principles in mind and are a combination of customised dietary, exercise and therapy regimen. The individualised prescription is given upon thorough assessment of long-term COVID symptoms presented by the patient.”

Fortnight to week-long treatment protocol

The treatment protocol addresses health issues such as chronic fatigue, sleep abnormalities, weakness, shortness of breath, muscle and joint pain, chest pain, cough, abdominal pain, stress, anxiety etc are usually the most common and persistent signs of COVID.

Santhigiri COVID care initiative offers seven-day and 14-day customised programmes for the recovering patients, curated to treat the specific symptoms while enhancing immunity, optimising health and functioning outcomes.

For instance, ‘Kashaya Dhara’ is a specialised treatment in which the whole body receives a stream of lukewarm herbal decoction continuously for a few minutes in a steady flow. This technique is effectively used in reducing joint pain and stiffness. On the other hand, ‘Abhyangam’, a full-body oil massage, augments proper blood circulation, thereby helping boost energy levels, rejuvenating and relaxing the muscles, in addition to improving skin tone and inducing sleep. The ‘Nadi Swedanam’ technique improves peripheral circulation, controls blood pressure, relieves body pain and reduces swelling.

Furthermore, depending on the physical condition of the patient, customised herbal compresses are prepared at the centre and special full-body poultice therapies are performed to assist in the strengthening of the entire body.

Hydration, nutrition, medication

Feeling drained and lethargic after suffering from COVID-19 infection is quite natural. Hence, Dr Abhirami Santhosh, Ayurveda practitioner at the centre, recommends COVID patients to stick to a healthy routine. Recommendations include drinking adequate quantity of warm water, eating freshly-cooked, easy-to-digest balanced nutritious meals, practising meditation, following a daily exercise routine and getting sufficient sleep and rest.