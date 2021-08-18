File image used for illustrative purposes Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Pioneers of humanitarian works in the UAE will be granted the golden visa in appreciation of their dedication and non-stop efforts, announced His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Taking to twitter to mark the World Humanitarian Day, which falls on August 19 of every year, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Tomorrow marks the World Humanitarian Day. We are very proud of our country, which has provided more than Dh 320 billion in aid since its establishment.

"We are proud of our cadres, institutions and international humanitarian organizations on our land. And today we announce that pioneers of humanitarian work in the UAE will be granted golden visa. We are not only an economic capital, but a humanitarian and civilized capital,” the Vice President added.

The humanitarian work in the UAE has emerged in many initiatives since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. Over the course of the past year, the country operated urgent flights to evacuate the nationals of friendly countries from the virus-affected areas and hosted them to ensure their treatment and return to their home countries. The country also announced free treatment for critical cases through stem cells.

Additionally, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, became a patron and provided care to the families of those who died from COVID-19, irrespective of nationality. The gesture is part of the country's initiative "You are among your Families".

Humanitarian aid bridges reached more than 107 countries with urgent medical and humanitarian aid despite the challenges created by the circumstances. A fund was set up named "The Fund of the United Arab Emirates: Homeland of Humanity" to unify the national efforts to combat the virus and provided aid.

The country also played a prominent role in helping the World Health Organization, WHO, to strengthen its strategic stockpile to tackle COVID-19, and to support its efforts to continue the rapid humanitarian response to countries in need. The organisation operates from the International Humanitarian City in Dubai as its logistical headquarters, which is a major specialised global logistics centre.

The UAE also launched the "10 million meals" campaign during Ramadan to support low-income families and individuals who have been affected financially by the coronavirus. The nationwide initiative, a collaboration between Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and Social Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19, enabled the public, companies, businessmen, entrepreneurs and philanthropists to make financial donations towards purchasing cooked meals and food supplies or providing food items and parcels to hard-hit families and individuals.