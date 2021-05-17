Department was proactive in automating its services which were available 24/7

GDRFA-Dubai received 5,532 calls with visa-related enquiries between May 11 and 15 Image Credit: For representational purpose only

Dubai: The Amer call centre at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai received more 5,500 calls during the Eid Al Fitr’s holidays.

GDRFA-Dubai said that it received 5,532 calls from Tuesday (May 11) until the end of Saturday (May 15), with an efficiency rate of 92 per cent on its toll-free number 8005111.

Major General Mohamed Al Marri, Director General of the GDRFA Dubai, said that the department was proactive in automating its services, developing its infrastructure and using the latest technology to provide digital services that could reach customers anywhere round the clock, even during the holidays.

“GDRFA Dubai is keen to enhance communication with customers through various smart channels to achieve customer satisfaction. Since the activation of the remote work system, we have demonstrated our complete readiness to continue providing services round the clock,” said Maj Gen Al Marri.

“The ease of procedures in smart channels and their clarity has led to a decrease in the number of incoming calls at the centre,” Al Marri added.

Meanwhile, Major Salem bin Ali, Director of Amer Happiness Customers Department at GDRFA-Dubai, said that the automated response system provided by the Amer call centre allows the customer to follow up on their transactions and inquire about the visa status through the application number.

“The system has contributed to facilitating procedures for customers and achieving flexibility in the centre’s work mechanisms,” Major Bin Ali said in a statement on Sunday.

“GDRFA Dubai worked on the rehabilitation and development of a trained cadre who speaks several languages to answer all customer inquiries related to its services accurately and immediately.”

The Amer call centre responds to comments and inquiries of customers from both inside and outside the UAE. GDRFA-Dubai has also called upon the public to use their website, besides the GDRFA Dubai and Dubai Now smart apps to carry out their transactions.

How to avail GDRFA services