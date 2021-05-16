1 of 7
The Little Car Company, makers of the limited-edition Bugatti Baby II, have commenced deliveries to customers around the world. One of the first Bugatti Baby II vehicles has arrived with a long-time Bugatti owner in Dubai. This bespoke and highly personalised car has been delivered to an operator of a private jet terminal in the UAE.
The customer opted for a Transport Case, allowing the safe transport of the vehicle in a hand-built, Jetex branded orange case.The carbon fibre ‘Vitesse’ version of the Baby II will be deployed for private transfers to VIP sections of the airport. Passengers passing through Al Maktoum International Airport may catch a glimpse of the Baby II – finished in a completely custom paint color – on their next visit.
Just like any road-going hyper sports car to leave the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim, all of the cars made by The Little Car Company are completely individual, with customers able to make their own stamp on their Bugatti Baby II. The Carbon Fiber ‘Vitesse’-spec Baby II delivered to Dubai features a 2.8kWh battery pack and upgraded powertrain, while also including a Speed Key, just like the road-going Chiron hyper sports car.
Built in partnership with Bugatti, the Bugatti Baby II is a contemporary tribute to Ettore Bugatti’s original masterpiece, the Bugatti Baby, built in 1926. The vehicle was developed to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary, and is not only significant in preserving the history of the Bugatti marque, but also inspiring a new generation of young Bugatti enthusiasts.
The Base model comes with two modes; Novice which is limited to 20kph (12mph) and 1kW (1.3bhp) of power, and Expert which is limited to 45 kph (30mph) and 4kW (5.4bhp) of power. The Vitesse and Pur Sang models include the Novice and Expert driving modes, but also offer extra performance from an upgraded powertrain, unlocked by the Bugatti Speed Key. This enables owners to deploy up to 10kW (13.4 bhp) and with an all-up weight of just 230kg, achieving a top speed of 70kph (42mph). Depending on the weight of the driver, 0-60 kph is dispatched in just six seconds.
As part of the full Bugatti experience, customers receive with their car a branded presentation box enclosing their owner’s manual and keys.
Customers are also presented with an exclusive book detailing the story of the handcrafted Bugatti Baby II and how the vision of its creators became reality: ‘The Bugatti Baby II – A History’. This limited-edition book comprehensively details the origins of the vehicle, with areas of focus including its 1926 predecessor, the Bugatti Baby.
