Dubai: Al Muraqqabat Police Station in Dubai recorded no traffic-related deaths in the area under its jurisdiction in 2020. The police station also recorded a 17.28 per cent decline in criminal reports and amicably settled bounced cheque cases worth about Dh490 million.

These figures were released by Dubai Police during an annual inspection conducted by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, in the presence of Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, and Major General Ali Ahmed Abdullah Ghanem, Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, as well as a number of Dubai Police senior officers.

Key indicators

Lt Gen Al Marri reviewed the police station’s strategic indicators, namely the security coverage provided across the area of jurisdiction, which reached 100 per cent in 2020. The duty officer’s presence to reporting sites indicator also reached 100 per cent. Meanwhile, the average response time for emergency cases indicator was just 2.10 minutes, while the target was three minutes. The police station’s average response time to non-emergency cases was 5.12 minutes, while the target was 30 minutes.

Security initiatives

Lt Gen Al Marri was also briefed on the security programmes implemented by Al Muraqqabat Police Station in the area under its jurisdiction. He also praised the efforts of the station’s Cheque Division as it amicably settled cheques worth about Dh490 million in 2020, compared to cases worth Dh432 million settled in 2019. The Corner of Tolerance was established in 2019 to amicably settle family conflicts and financial disputes.

Enhancing road safety

Lt Gen Al Marri praised the efforts of the Traffic Records Department at Al Muraqqabat Police Station and its keenness on ensuring the safety of road users through effective deployment of patrols across the jurisdiction area, which led to recording zero traffic deaths per 100,000 populations, and a significant reduction in traffic incidents in 2020. The police station also recorded 177 traffic reports last year, compared to 180 reports in 2019, and seized 1,721 vehicles, motorcycles, electric scooters and bicycles for violating traffic laws and regulations in 2020.

Various initiatives

Lt Gen Al Marri was also briefed on the administrative initiatives implemented by Al Muraqqabat Police Station for employees last year, which led to a 97.2 per cent increase in job happiness. The initiatives include the open-door policy, the ‘Thursday of Happiness’ initiative, and the ‘Happiness Box’ initiative.

Al Muraqqabat Police Station also stimulated 97.10 per cent of its employees through various incentives in 2020 — well above its target of 78 per cent. It also provided training to 61.17 per cent of its employees, thereby exceeding its target of 54 per cent.

Customer happiness