Sharjah: Sharjah Education Council (SEC) has announced the reopening of government nurseries in Sharjah and children already enrolled will be able to resume classes from September, amid strict precautionary measures to ensure safety and the health of children.
September will be devoted to offer activities to children and actual studies will start in October for the 2021-2022 academic year.
To combat the coronavirus pandemic, SEC has revealed that new children will not be received during the current school year, in light of reducing the capacity of classes and reducing the number of children enrolled in each semester. SEC also announced that new children will be accepted if the capacity is increased by the competent authorities.
Mohammed Ahmed Al Mulla, the secretary-general of SEC, congratulated the families and parents on the impending resumption of the academic year, following a period that obligated students to pursue distance education. He further said that SEC was ready to ensure the success of the academic year, in light of the measures taken by SEC professionals who prepared a safe educational environment to receive children back in the nurseries.
Maryam Jaber Al Shamsi, director of the Government Nurseries Department at SEC, said that the nurseries were ready to receive pre-registered children at the beginning of September through the launch of the ‘September Fun’ programme, which includes many activities and workshops.
Al Shamsi pointed that the Government Nurseries Department continued to provide children virtual activities even during the pandemic, which was aimed at promoting continuous communication to support virtual learning.