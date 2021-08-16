Dubai: GEMS Al Khaleej National School is being renamed as GEMS Al Khaleej International School ahead of its relocation from Al Garhoud to a new campus in Al Warqa 4, Dubai. The move is set to be complete by the beginning of the second semester of the 2021-22 academic year, in February 2022.
All faculty members, students and parents have been informed of the move, the American-curriculum school said. It is also organising workshops and information sessions to provide parents and children with an overview of the various facilities they can expect at the new campus.
The school’s move to the new campus, which occupies 9.27 acres with a total built-up area of 26,795 square metres, will allow the school to meet increasing demand by raising its capacity to around 4,000 students.
Campus facilities
The new campus will have expansive recreational fields, a large multi-purpose hall with a permanent stage, performance area and full-size indoor basketball court, an additional indoor sports hall, a library, science labs, innovation hubs, Islamic study rooms and a dining room for girls and boys. The school will also have a swimming pool, art and music rooms, and a food technology lab, among other facilities.
30th anniversary
Dino Varkey, Group CEO, GEMS Education, said: “Our investment in [the school’s] development reflects our confidence in not only the school itself and its leadership and staff, but also the wider education sector in the UAE. With the school celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, it is only fitting that it should do so in a new, state-of-the-art campus and with a new name that speaks to its international community and growing proposition.”