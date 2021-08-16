1 of 13
On Monday, desperate scenes played out at Kabul's international airport as thousands rushed to exit Afghanistan after Taliban leaders took control of the capital, with reports saying five people were killed.
Image Credit: AFP
Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war.
Image Credit: AFP
Afghans and travelers pass through checkpoints at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. At least three people were killed by gunfire Monday morning at the passenger terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport.
Image Credit: NYT
The U.S. announced late Sunday in Washington it was taking steps to secure the airport as it looked to evacuate thousands of American citizens, as well as locally employed staff and their families.
Image Credit: NYT
With all the land border crossing now under the control of the rebel group, the airport is the last remaining exit point out of the country.
Image Credit: NYT
A member of Taliban (C) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
Image Credit: REUTERS
But as panicked visuals from the airport show, there are fears that the option may also close soon. Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of people swarming the tarmac in an attempt to get on planes.
Image Credit: AFP
Top Taliban leaders, meanwhile, declared victory. The militant group took over the presidential palace Sunday shortly after American-backed President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and said it plans to announce a new "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan."
Image Credit: Videograb/Twitter
Passengers walk to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
Image Credit: AP
"We have never expected to reach such a victory - we should show humbleness in front of Allah," the Taliban's deputy leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, said in a video message congratulating his fighters and the nation on Twitter Monday. "Now is the time when we will be tested on how we serve and secure our people, and ensure their good life and future to the best of our ability."
Image Credit: JAWAD SUKHANYAR via REUTERS
The speed of the Afghan government's collapse shocked NATO allies and prompted condemnation from both sides of the U.S. political divide over how President Joe Biden's administration appeared to be blindsided by the Taliban's easy advance.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Afghans crowd at the airport as US soldiers stand guard in Kabul on August 16, 2021.
Image Credit: AFP
Dozens of countries issued a joint statement Monday calling "those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan" to allow Afghans and foreigners to depart safely if they wish, to keep borders open and maintain calm.
Image Credit: AFP