DEFEAT ADDS GREATER URGENCY TO CITY'S KANE PURSUIT: Toothless Man City were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur who were without their talisman Harry Kane. Kane has been linked all summer long with a move to the champions and this defeat has added greater urgency to Pep Guardiola’s pursuit of the 28-year-old striker. Seen here are City's Nathan Ake in action with Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso.
Image Credit: Reuters
Spurs under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo thoroughly deserved their victory yesterday but it does appear they will now lose Kane to City who will stop at nothing to get their man. With title rivals Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool all wining their opening games, City now find themselves three points behind but of course it is extremely early days so there is no need to panic. But the defeat means they will intensify their efforts to sign the England international.
Image Credit: Reuters
Man City secured the title last season often without a recognised striker up front and have let record scorer Sergio Aguero join Barcelona. They dominated possession against Tottenham but managed only four attempts on target, their build-up play often over-complicated and laboured. City's Fernandinho, seen flying in on Tottenham's Oliver Skipp, just couldn't get them going.
Image Credit: Reuters
They had their record signing Jack Grealish making his debut but even he couldn’t create a telling pass to break the Spurs defence down while Ferran Torres had a disappointing afternoon.
Image Credit: Reuters
CHELSEA ADD GOALS TO DOMINANCE AND STILL HAVE LUKAKU TO COME: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea followed up their slick Champions League and Euopean Super Cup wins with a classy display against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. They cruised to a 3-0 win to raise expectations further that they could be serious Premier League title challengers.
Image Credit: Reuters
The Blues were as organised and dominant as they were in the latter half of last season, barely allowing Palace a sniff of their goal. But the big change was an extra ruthlessness down the other end, which bodes well for their title push, especially as Romelu Lukaku will add yet more firepower when he makes his second debut next week at Arsenal.
Image Credit: Reuters
FAMILIAR FACES ECLIPSE MAN UNITED NEW BOYS: The signing of Raphael Varane was confirmed ahead of kick off with the defender paraded before the match against Leeds Utd. His arrival will bolster their back four and give them the impetus to make a title push and they got their season off to a fabulous start.
Image Credit: Reuters
They thrashed Leeds 5-1 with Bruno Fernandes grabbing a hat trick while Fred and Mason Greenwood were also on target at Old Trafford.
Image Credit: AP
Paul Pogba was the man of the match thanks to a scintillating display. The France international provided not one, not two, not three but four assists and was a powerhouse in the midfield.
Image Credit: Reuters
KLOPP’S RED GET OFF TO FINE START: Liverpool cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win in their season opener away at Norwich City. Mo Salah was the livewire at Carrow Road where he grabbed a goal and provided two assists. The Reds ended last season with the Premier League's longest unbeaten run (10) - winning the final five - and their performance on Saturday suggested that run will go on for some time yet.
Image Credit: Reuters
Virgil van Dijk's reassuring presence at the back once more and goals from Diogo Jota, Firmino and Salah will give fans plenty to be optimistic about for the season ahead.
Image Credit: Reuters
WEST HAM LOOK IMPRESSIVE GOING FORWARDS: West Ham appear to have picked up right from where they left off as they look to show that they can be part of the battle for the top four this season. The goals the Hammers conceded may have been disappointing for David Moyes but the fight they showed to come back not just once, but twice and especially in a loud St James' Park bodes well for their aspirations this season.
Image Credit: Reuters
They were particularly impressive going forward, attacking with pace and in numbers and it will particularly pleasing for West Ham fans that Said Benrahma (centre) was amongst the goals.
Image Credit: Reuters
GAME-CHANGING RICHARLISON BOOSTS BENITEZ: The concerns regarding a hostile reception for former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez proved to be unnecessary. A raucous full house - the first at Goodison Park for 17 months - could hardly have been more welcoming.
Image Credit: Reuters
Southampton took the lead following a bad mistake from Michael Keane but the game changed in the second half thanks to Richarlison’s equalizer. It was the foundation for a stirring second-half comeback as Abdoulaye Doucoure grabbed a fabulous second. Richarlison then provided a superb cross for Domic Calvert-Lewin to head home.
Image Credit: Reuters