Abu Dhabi: Payments for all types of government services will now be made available online through ‘Abu Dhabi Pay’, as the emirate looks to accelerate its digital transformation.

The platform, launched by the Department of Government Support, will be accessible through the TAMM portal, offering customers a secure and standardised way of making digital payments for all government services across different channels. Customers will also benefit from multiple safe payment options, one time payments for multi party services and a unified experience across all government channels.

The government entities that are currently available through the platform at this stage include the Abu Dhabi Police, Department of Health, Department of Energy, Department of Economic Development, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and the General Administration of Customs.

“The launch of the new platform comes in line with Abu Dhabi government efforts to improve the quality of life for individuals and society in Abu Dhabi, and to facilitate a seamless and hassle-free access to all government services,” said Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, chairman of the department of government support – Abu Dhabi.

“Abu Dhabi Pay is an essential step forward in the efforts made by all parties to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position and leadership regionally and globally in the field of digital government,” he added.

Other features also available on the digital payment platform along with payment processing includes reconciliation and settlement, reports and audits. Payment channels include portals, mobile apps, POS, and cash deposit machines where payment methods include e-debit, e-wallet, credit cards, and cash. Currently, digital wallet and credit card payments are available while direct bank debit and other solutions for cash management will be added to the platform.

“Looking ahead, we will integrate ‘Abu Dhabi Pay’ with all of the digital channels of the remaining entities. This will include establishing the priorities and foundations required to complete the inclusion of digital channels for government agencies and communicating with them to study, prepare, and build the allocations required to complete the linking operations,” said engineer Mohammad Abdel Hameed Al Askar, acting director-general of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

