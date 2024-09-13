Abu Dhabi Walls Are More Beautiful

The municipality also organised field campaigns through its branch offices and municipal presence centres across all areas within its jurisdiction to strengthen these efforts Under the title: Abu Dhabi’s Walls Are More Beautiful.

These campaigns, conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Emirates Schools Establishment, and ICAD Labour City, aim to maintain the city’s aesthetic look by preventing graffiti and activating volunteer roles among community members to reduce this phenomenon and its negative impacts.

Field campaigns

As part of these efforts, the City Center Municipality organised a field campaign targeting property owners to raise awareness about maintaining clean external walls and removing graffiti or defacing drawings to preserve the city’s cultural and aesthetic appearance.

Various other municipality centres in Abu Dhabi also organised visits to several schools and conducted awareness workshops for students on the importance of maintaining the city’s aesthetic appearance by refraining from graffiti and avoiding such negative behaviours.