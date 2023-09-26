Dubai: The 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF) begins in Dubai today, with a massive line-up of in-depth sessions and panel discussions over the next two days.

As 3,000-plus media professionals from all over the region converge on Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah where the two-day event is being held, the focus is on two main subjects:

The role of artificial intelligence in the media, and

The urgent need for the world to commit to sustainability.

The event, taking place under the theme ‘The Future of Arab Media’, will see new partnerships being forged with the aim of giving media development in the region a new thrust.

Ahead of the forum, Mona Al Marri, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said in a special comment to Gulf News, “The media industry in the Arab world is at a crossroads in its evolution. Advances in technology, the spread of digital platforms and changes in consumer behaviour are among the many factors bringing major changes to the way the media functions.

"The future belongs to those who can skillfully move through this changing landscape, using new technologies and models to innovate rapidly and meet the needs of audiences."

75 sessions

The forum will cover 75 sessions featuring 130 speakers and 160 media organisations

The highlights of the Day 1 agenda today include the holding of the 22nd Arab Media Awards Ceremony, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the signing of partnerships between key government entities. The day’s sessions will also take up the emerging trends in media, the evolution of Arab media in the age of AI and the future Arabic news.

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani | Gulf News

The inaugural ‘Youth Media Forum’, held ahead of the Arab Media Forum on Day Zero, concluded yesterday. The event was attended by over 200 media students, also announced the launch of DXB-Media Tech Festival.

The opening session was attended by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council.