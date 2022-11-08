Abu Dhabi: The UAE has an ideal environment for both traditional and new media to flourish and complement one another, especially as the lines between both get increasingly blurred, a top media expert said in the capital on Tuesday.

“Most importantly, traditional media in the UAE is not afraid to foray into the social media domain and also use it to develop the sector further,” Mohamed Jalal Al Rayssi, director general of Emirates News Agency (WAM) told Gulf News.

Calling for more such collaboration between various forms of media, the official said these topics will take centre stage at next week’s Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, which will run from November 15 to 17 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Shaping media sector

The three-day event is being organised by WAM, in partnership with the ADNEC Group, and is expected to see up to 1,200 attendees, including 162 speakers.

Al Rayssi, who is also chairman of the Congress’ higher organising committee, said the event will offer a look future industry trends, and help shape the sector.

“We are excited to announce that the Global Media Congress will feature a wide range of programme, workshops, exhibitions, an innovation hub and other interesting events. One of the key highlights will be the Future Media Lab, with five sessions in which top media personalities will discuss the challenges facing the industry, the future of the media, the role of technology, and the emerging investment patterns in the sector. The labs will be held under Chatham House rules so the participants can speak candidly without being quoted. We are confident that the event will turn out to be a major platform to generate new and fresh ideas on all aspects of the media industry,” Al Rayssi said.

Other programmes

Apart from the Lab, the Congress will feature live talk shows, a programme to empower young media, a global buyers programmes, and a special session regarding the role of media in promoting social tolerance.

Speakers include Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs in the United Arab Emirates, Ramzan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Information Affairs of Bahrain, Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting of Zimbabwe, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, director general of the Dubai Media Office, Apurva Chandra, secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India, and Michael Peters, chairman of the Euronews Network from France.