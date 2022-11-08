Dubai: Gulf News Immigration and Citizenship Exhibition (GNICE), one of the most influential shows in the immigration sector, opens this weekend with over 30 exhibitors specialising in citizenship and residency by investment, skilled and business migration, and study abroad pathways.

GNICE, taking place on November 12 and 13 at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, is a unique platform that connects top immigration lawyers, industry experts, career counsellors, and leading language testing professionals with prospective immigrants, investors and students looking to explore opportunities abroad.

At the event families can interact with consultants and career services providers to find out about various skilled and business migration schemes; learn about investment options for residency and citizenship; and chat with counsellors to chart out a new career path.

What’s more, the conference segment of GNICE 2022 offers aspiring immigrants access to the latest industry knowledge, new immigration programmes, updates on policy changes impacting global mobility, and sectoral trends.

The registration process for this free-to-attend event is simple and straightforward – visit https://gnicexpo.com/ and enter your details to register. Alternatively, scan the QR code to register.

What’s on offer?

Exhibitors are thrilled with the event’s visitor registrations and are gearing up to connect with attendees during the weekend and discuss various pathways to immigration. Many of the exhibitors have also lined up special offers and promotions to encourage families explore immigration opportunities.

Aussizz Group of Immigration and Education Consultants, which has confirmed its participation for the show, will highlight various immigration programmes in Canada and Australia.

“Our Canada migration expert will be present at the show on Saturday, while our Australian migration specialist will speak to visitors on Sunday. They will be able to address all your queries related to immigration pathways and eligibility criteria,” says Savita Rai Mehra, Senior Immigration Consultant at Aussizz Group.

“All GNICE 2022 visitors will be eligible for 20 per cent discount on all our services,” Mehra adds.

Another exhibitor Fly High Abroad will offer GNICE’s first 50 visitors 15 per cent discount on its professional fees.

“With a decade-long domain expertise, we provide specialised and personalised services for study and work permits, permanent residency, business immigration and visas, and tourist and family-sponsored visas for Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the USA and Europe,” says Abhishek Mahajan, Managing Director.

UNO Capital, which specialises in investment-linked migration, will showcase various citizenship by investment programmes in the Caribbean and Portugal.

“St Lucia’s citizenship by investment programme is one of the popular programmes in the Caribbean islands. However, in recent times clients from the Far East are looking for the real estate-linked programme in Portugal,” says Mark Torres, Managing Director, UNO Capital, which will offer 25 per cent discount on its professional fees to the visitors of GNICE 2022.

GNICE 2022’s confirmed exhibitors are Ace Luxury Immigration solutions, Annaka Group, Aussizz Migration & Education consultants, Continental Migration Services, Elaar Immigration, Fly High Abroad, Global Migrate, Taqween Consultancy, IMM Consult, UNO Capital, Vision Immigration, TLG Portugal, Vazir Group & Partners, Westford University College, WWICS, and Xiphias Immigration.

Sponsors and partners of the show Y Axis Middle East DMCC, PTGoldenVisa, Futures Abroad, White Rose and American Legal Centre. GNICE 2022’s radio partners are Big 106.2 and Talk 100.3.