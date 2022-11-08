Sharjah: Pakistani cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar will be at the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on Friday, November 13.
Sharjah Book Authority’s SIBF, in association with Bazm-e-Urdu, a non-profit organisation promoting Urdu language, is bringing the world’s fastest bowler dubbed as the ‘Rawalpindi Express,’ for a rendezvous at 6.30pm.
The former Pakistan fast bowler and cricket commentator will talk about his life, his journey from his birth in a very modest family in a village in Pakistan to becoming the fastest and most feared bowler in the world.
Apart from cricket, the ace ex-pacer will also speak about his love for the written word, the importance books, poetry, music and other finer aspects of his personality.
Controversially Yours
The author of ‘Controversially Yours’, will also throw some light on this best-seller penned by him and what made him come up with a book.
Bazm-e-Urdu member and a familiar face in Urdu literary circles in the UAE, Tarannum Ahmed will be in conversation with Akhtar.
The gate opens at 6pm for the session at the Ballroom in Expo Centre Sharjah.
Dastangoi session
This segment will also comprise of a 13th century Urdu oral storytelling art form ‘Dastangoi’ where renowned dastango (story teller) from India, Syed Sahil Agha, shall present ‘Dastan-e-Shoaib Akhtar’ entailing interesting details and anecdotes from Shoaib’s life in form of a story.
Bazm-e-Urdu’s Mehfil-e-Urdu will also have a book launch ceremony where ‘Saat Rang Saat Sur,’ a collection of short stories penned by the late Mazhar Umeed, will be unveiled by the veteran Bollywood actor Raza Murad, who will also address the audience in his most inimitable style.