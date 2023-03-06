Dubai: The UAE education sector is on a growth path in the post-pandemic era.

According to an industry report, the country’s education market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.03 per cent, reaching $718 million by 2026.

The UAE is presently experiencing an upsurge in the student population, aided by the technological advancements, growing expat population, and higher disposable incomes, according to organisers of the Global Education and Training Exhibition, the UAE’s leading education and student recruitment exhibition.

This year’s event will kick-off its spring edition (GETEX Spring 2023) on April 26, 2023, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

At the event, education providers will be actively recruiting students from the UAE and the greater Middle East and North Africa region.

200 top ranking institutions

The exhibition will bring together over 200 of the world’s top-ranking educational institutions from UAE, India, USA, Canada, UK, Turkey, France, Hungary, Georgia, Armenia, Singapore, Malaysia and several other countries; providing an unparalleled opportunity for students to connect with global academic leaders and discover the latest educational programs, courses, and scholarships.

The three-day event, which runs from April 26-28, 2023, is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence.

GETEX Spring 2023 is an opportunity for UAE students to explore higher education study options within the region and around the world.

30-year GETEX history

The event has a long history, spanning over 30 years, as the leading student recruitment fair in the UAE. Familiar and reputable names such as RIT Dubai, Amity University Dubai, American University of Sharjah, American University in Dubai, Curtin University Dubai, Emirates Aviation University, Middlesex University Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, De Montfort University Dubai and BITS Pilani Dubai Campus lead a strong contingency of UAE-based universities in a show of support in establishing UAE as world-class destination of choice for higher education.

Regional universities

Besides ensuring the UAE-based universities retain home grown students, GETEX also helps regional universities to network with, and appoint agents from target markets in North Africa, Central & South Asia and the Far East among others.

The event this year will feature the Counsellors Forum, Tech Talks, the Education Leaders Networking Evening, and over 30 seminars targeted at providing in-depth information and insights into the recent educational trends and innovations.

Student recruitment cycle

Anselm Godinho, Managing Director at International Conferences and Exhibitions and organiser of GETEX said: “We are pleased to be organising the GETEX Spring 2023, a significant event that has been serving as a trusted partner for education providers in their student enrolment journey, since its inception in 1983. The student recruitment cycle took a beating during COVID, and we are grateful for the unwavering support that most regional institutions have shown towards reinstating UAE’s position on the world education map.

College-bound students

GETEX is known to offer education providers the ideal opportunity to engage and interact with more than 25,000 local and expatriate college-bound students.

Additionally, a number of prospects are also offered for students to broaden their horizons, as they have the chance to explore options to continue their higher education and professional developmental journey.