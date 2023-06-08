Gulf Agency Company (GAC) is a global provider of integrated shipping, logistics, and marine services with a rich history dating back to its establishment in 1956. Founded by the late Swedish entrepreneur Bengt Lindwall, GAC started its operations in Kuwait, initially focusing on ship agency services. Over the years, the company expanded its portfolio and geographical presence, emerging as one of the leading industry players.
Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the GAC Group now has over 7,500 professionals working from 300 offices in 50 countries, and partnerships covering 1,000 locations worldwide. Its Middle East offices located in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and the UAE (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah), act as the gateway to the local market.
That robust global network offers a comprehensive range of shipping and logistics services, such as ship agency, husbandry services, launch services, freight services, contract logistics, supply chain management, project logistics, offshore support and more.
Around the world, GAC's experienced professionals’ in-depth knowledge of local regulations, customs procedures and market dynamics enable them to provide customers with tailored solutions that ensure compliance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.
GAC has earned a reputation as a trusted partner, thanks to its world-class performance, commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, reliability and customer satisfaction. It draws on its global network, technological capabilities and expertise to deliver innovative solutions that support its clients’ growth and success.
As the Middle East remains a vital hub for global trade, GAC's presence in the region positions it as a key facilitator of seamless operations. With its strong heritage, extensive network, and customer-centric approach, GAC is poised to continue its legacy of excellence and contribute to the development of the maritime and logistics industry in the Middle East and beyond.