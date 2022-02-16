Residents of the emirate can now schedule pick-ups for recyclable materials at their convenience and collect points they can redeem for gifts offered by RECAPP partners.

Which areas?

At this stage, the RECAPP service is available to residents in Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, Business Bay/Downtown, Al Barsha, MBRM City - District One - Meydan, Arabian Ranches 1, and Springs/Meadows/The Lakes.

Jérôme Viricel, General Manager of RECAPP at Veolia Middle East, said: “We are thrilled to bring RECAPP to Dubai after achieving tremendous results in Abu Dhabi, where we have empowered thousands of residents to take up recycling by providing a free, accessible, convenient service. Launching RECAPP in Dubai will enable us to significantly expand our base of recyclers, furthering our mission of supporting local communities as they strive to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle.”

RECAPP was initially launched in Abu Dhabi by Veolia Middle East, a company driving ecological transformation. Since its launch in November 2020, RECAPP said, it has built a community of 15,000 registered users in Abu Dhabi and collected 150 tonnes of recyclables, including transparent and opaque plastic bottles and aluminium cans.

How it works

“RECAPP empowers each individual in their recycling process by offering an easy and efficient way to schedule pick-ups for plastic bottles and aluminum cans,” the company stated.

“After segregating recyclables from general waste at home, residents can simply download the Go RECAPP application from the App Store or Google Play, and schedule a pick-up time at their convenience. RECAPP will then collect the recyclables from the user’s doorstep and recycle them, completely free of charge.”

The collected recyclables will be transported to RECAPP’s newly-opened warehouse in Al Quoz, where the plastic bottles and aluminium cans will be segregated and baled, with a daily segregation capacity of one tonne.

Reward programme

Each time a user recycles, points are accumulated based on the weight of the collected recyclables, and the user can redeem the points with RECAPP’s reward partners.

Alongside Agthia with Al Ain Water and 1971 Store, Carrefour, Upfill, and De L’Arta, RECAPP has added Cotton Home to its portfolio of reward partners. Cotton Home is a local high-quality bedding supplies brand that creates fabrics from fiber made of recycled plastic.