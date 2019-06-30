Dubai firefighter Corporal Tarik Abdullah Al Hawai, who died while fighting the blaze in Business Bay on Saturday. Image Credit: Supplied / Gulf News

Dubai: A firefighter died while he was on duty at an under-construction building that caught fire in the Business Bay area on Saturday morning in Dubai.

The firefighter Corporal Tarik Abdullah Al Hawai, was from Union fire station and was battling the blaze on the parking floors of under construction building.

Major General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, Director of Dubai Civil Defence, saluted Al Hawai, saying: "He was a good citizen and a loyal soldier to the country and his duty."

At 6.22pm, the team were in the cooling process. About 38 minutes later, he was reported missing. "He fell from the 4th floor to the ground, and his injuries caused his death," said Al Matroushi.

His colleagues at the Dubai Civil Defence mourned the firefighter, and offered deepest condolences to his family.

A Dubai Civil Defence official said the command room was alerted about the fire at 10:40am and firefighters from Zaabeel, Al Quoz and Union fire stations rushed to extinguish the fire.

The deceased will be buried at Al Qusais cemetery on Sunday.