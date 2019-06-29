Fire breaks out in Dubai's Business Bay Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News

A fire erupted in an under construction building in Business Bay on Saturday, an official at Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) confirmed. The fire broke out next to the Saarangaa Bhojan Shala restaurant.

The DCD command room was alerted about the fire at 10.40am and firefighters from Zaabeel, Al Quoz and Union fire stations rushed to the site to extinguish the fire. “It was a moderate fire on the parking floors of the under-construction building. No injuries were reported,” said the spokesperson of Dubai Civil Defence.

Anjana Kumar/Gulf News