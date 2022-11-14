Dubai: A fire that broke out at Festival City Mall in Dubai on Monday night was brought under control by the Dubai Civil Defence team.
Upon receiving a call, the Civil Defence team reached the site at 7:34pm and doused the fire on the facade of the Mall within minutes, and the cooling operations began soon after.
All visitors at the Mall were evacuated safely as a precautionary measure. No injuries have been reported from the incident, and the site was later handed over to the competent authorities.