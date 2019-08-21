In the latest update, WhatsApp users can see how many times a message was forwarded after they send it Image Credit: Getty Images

Dubai: Now, you can see how many times a message was forwarded on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has been striving to curb the phenomenon of fake news going viral for the past few years. With incidents of violence reported in countries such as India owing to forwarded fake news on WhatsApp, the social media giant had pledged to design features to tackle these issues.

In India, WhatsApp forwards for each message were limited to five in an update last year. In January, this limit was rolled out for users worldwide. Previously, a WhatsApp user could forward a message to 20 individuals or groups.

In the latest update, WhatsApp users can see how many times a message was forwarded after they send it. In addition to this a new forward icon on the message itself will denote if the message was forwarded more than five times since the first instance.

We tested the feature out for you, so here's how it works.

How it works

A friend sends X a message; it could be plain text or media. Our experiment was with an image for ease of use.

1. X forwards that message to Y. When X checks the info icon which shows seen and delivered status, an additional line will show that the message was forwarded once - by X.

Message journey with forwarding info Image Credit: Gulf News

2. Y then forwards this same message to Z, at this time Y's info will show that his text has been forwarded two times - once by X and once by himself, Y.

Message journey with forwarding info Image Credit: Gulf News

3. Z, on recieving the message, forwards it on to A. Now Z can see in his info bar that the message was forwarded three times - by X, Y and Z.

Status Info Image Credit: Gulf News

4. A then decides to forward this to B. A can see now that this particluar message has been forwarded four times, a cumulative number.

Fourth time a message is forwarded Image Credit: Gulf News

5. This is when the new icon appears. Now when B decides to forward it to you, B gets a pop up notifying her that the message will be marked as 'forwarded many times' with a slightly altered double-forward icon. After sending it, the info bar no longer shows a number, but the icon denotes that the message was forwarded atleast five times.

Message journey with forwarding info Image Credit: Gulf News

Message journey with forwarding info Image Credit: Gulf News

Who sees this?

So basically, only the last person to forward the message can see the number of times the same message was forwarded before - to a maximum of four times. After the fourth time, the icon appears, denoting that the message was forwarded a mimimum of five times.

The recipient of the message cannot see this number but can deduce from the icon whether it was forwarded multiple times.